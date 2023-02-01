The Cass County Board met Jan. 17 to discuss the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to acquire land owned by the Conservation Fund in Cass County.
DNR Regional Manager of the Division of Forestry Adam Munstenteiger, Assistant Regional Manager for Ecological and Water Resources Christine Herwig and Brainerd Area Wildlife Manager Christine Reisz presented a letter of support to acquire some properties currently owned by the Conservation Fund in Cass County.
Earlier the three attended meetings in Ansel and McKinley Townships, where the parcels are located, to discuss the possible acquisition. Ansel Township supervisors were supportive but concerned about possible increased motorized vehicle use if the parcels were to become State Forest Lands. They would like to see these parcels designated as a Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) to restrict motorized vehicle use.
McKinley Township supervisors did not verbally support or object to the acquisition during their meeting.
Members of Ansel Township Board favored the acquisition if the parcels are designated as a WMA. They raised issues in the Foothills State Forest with ATVs damaging trails and forest roads, and that they are concerned this will happen to roads and trails in the newly acquired parcels if they are designated as State Forest Lands.
Ansel Township supervisors do not want to limit access during hunting season. It is their understanding a permit would be available for those with limited mobility if the parcels are designated as a WMA.
McKinley Township representatives also expressed this concern. The letter of support was approved with the understanding that more township meetings will take place to discuss the effort.
In other business the board:
Approved Local Union 2195 labor contract for courthouse employees.
Approved Local Union 346 labor contract for dispatchers and records units.
Approved the Phase III American Rescue Plan Act grant application.
Created a Committee of the Board to determine how to use opioid settlement funds, consistent with the settlement agreement and in cooperation with community partners.
Approved a 25 percent match for the request for snowmobile trail emergency fund to clean up debris from a December snow storm. Damage estimates were $65,000 which will increase as more damage is assessed. Cass County would typically make the full payment, but will be reimbursed at 75 percent with a required match of 25 percent.
Tabled a motion to establish the tax forfeit land sale on June 10.
Approved a letter of support for MnDOT’s roundabout intersection project in Pillager at $440,000.
