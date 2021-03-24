The Cass County Board met March 16 at the Land Department building in Backus when they heard a report back from the Deep Portage Timber Management Committee of the Board.
A request was made by local hunters to open gates on the reserve to motorized vehicles during hunting season. County Administrator Josh Stevenson noted that Deep Portage has been a quiet and safe place to hunt for youth as well as adults for decades. Waivers are available for individuals who have mobility issue limitations and need ATVs in order to hunt.
Stevenson noted that making information on how to acquire a waiver could be more readily available to hunters in the future. The committee agreed that no changes to motorized access routes are needed at this time.
Environmental Services Department Director John Ringle, along with Deputy Director staffer Jessica Manifold, reported that Cass County will sponsor community collection events for the collection of residential household hazardous waste such as old paint and solvents, pesticides, and fluorescent light bulbs as well as used electronics such as old TVs and computers.
The locations, dates and times to drop off material or electronics are as follows:
Walker, June 8, 1 to 4 p.m. Cass County Highway Garage on Co. Rd. 13.
East Gull Lake, June 24, 1 to 4 p.m. East Gull Lake City Hall.
Longville, July 14, noon to 3 p.m. Longville City Hall.
Remer, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to noon. Do it Best Hardware.
Outing, Aug. 12, 1 to 3 p.m. Crooked Lake Town Hall
May Township, Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., Transfer Station/Hwy. Garage north of Pillager.
Commissioner Scott Bruns and Ringle attended the Feb. 17 Northwest Minnesota Household Hazardous Waste Joint Powers Board meeting. The Board is comprised of 10 counties in northwest Minnesota working collectively to manage household hazardous waste. Manager Randall Bodensteiner reported that of the 10 counties, Cass County had the highest number of participants in the disposal program. Cass County also had 280 participants at the collection events, also the largest number reported. All disposers of waste must log in when they drop off material.
County Commissioners had authorized ESD to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) seven months ago to update the Cass County Comprehensive Plan. The plan was due for a 10 year review last year, but a busy season and COVID-19 pushed the schedule back.
The RFP was sent to five consultants with expertise in the field. Cass County received two proposals; three other vendors were not interested. ESD proposed that Huston Engineering, Inc. be selected even though their quote was $7,722 higher as they could complete their work by August 2021 while the other consultants gave April of 2022 as their completion date. The SWCD funding was budgeted for 2021.
In their proposal, Huston Engineering indicated they will be more involved in document preparation and writing rather than primarily facilitating meetings. ESD felt that a more thorough review and update would occur as a result, and because of their past involvement with Huston Engineering in plan writing, ESD is set to have a better outcome.
In other business the Board:
Approved a Family Child Care Update.
Approved the Health, Human and Veteran’s Services Report.
Approved the 2020 Screening Team report.
Approved 2020 budget amendments.
Approved the Sheriff’s annual report.
Approved a motion to establish a public hearing during the regular April 6 County Board meeting for the second reading of the Environmental Definitions Ordinance and the Land Use Ordinance for Cass County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.