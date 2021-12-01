The Cass County Board met Nov. 16 at the Land Department building in Backus where they heard an update regarding Boy River Township and the City of Boy River as well as a timber auction policy change.
Letters have been sent out to residents of the City of Boy River regarding the lack of participation in the business of the city such as bills going unpaid. A few members of the Boy River TownshipBoard were present during the meeting and expressed their desire to dissolve the City of Boy River so that the Township Board could assume the business responsibilities that are currently going unattended.
A petition will be sent to city residents to gauge the level of support as the next step in the process once the official number of registered residents is determined.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus presented an updated timber auction policy. Current practice has been monthly timber auctions consisting of four oral timber auctions and eight sealed bid timber auctions every year. He noted that due to the pandemic, the in-person oral auctions had been replaced with sealed bid auctions. The policy will change to four quarterly oral timber auctions per year and no sealed bid auctions, with a report back to the Board in a year to gauge progress.
In other business the Board:
Heard the third quarter report for the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District.
Approved final payment of a contract for county-wide edge line [road] striping project.
Approved Martin Mechanical to update the current cost tables for developing a final plan and request for bonding in 2022 to rebuild the Pine River transfer station and solid waste recycling facility.
Approved a county construction and demolition landfill feasibility study grant proposal.
Approved a parcel re-mapping project in Crooked Lake Township to provide county staff and county residents increased accuracy when viewing wetlands and impervious surfaces from the county mapping system.
