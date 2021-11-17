The Cass County Board met Nov. 2 in Walker to hear discussion regarding a grant request to bolster child care in the Pine River area and an agreement for more recycling access.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle presented an agreement for an additional recycling container site located on Highway 371 North, in Hackensack.
Some additional gravel and a short fence, with some windproof screening will be required to make the site usable. The site has been approved by the City of Hackensack with no concerns. A notice will be run in the Walker Pilot and the Pinecone Press-Citizen to let residents know where and when the site will be ready for use.
Morgan Dabill, director of Wild Roots Early Learning Center, and Marina Lovell with the Cass County Economic Development Coorporation, presented an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant request.
Wild Roots plans to build a new childcare center in Pine River that will bring high-quality childcare to the area for approximately 67 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 10 years, while creating up to 12 full-time jobs and 2 part-time jobs. The project will cost $400,000 and Wild Roots is requesting a 20 percent match from Cass County in the amount of $80,000.
The building start date is the spring of 2022, with an opening date in September.
In other business the Board:
Approved re-appointing County Administrator Josh Stevenson to his position through November, 2025.
Heard a recommend from the Citizen’s Budget Committee regarding a final levy of 2.99 percent over the 2021 levy, based on adjustments. The final adjustments and decision will come at the Truth in Taxation meeting on Thursday Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse board room.
Approved a letter of support to the Minnesota DNR regarding Stephen’s Lake portage easement relocation created by a land exchange between Cragun’s and Cass County that is managed by the Minnesota DNR. The letter reflects the county’s desire to maintain public access to the public waters and to mark the easement for users.
Heard a Cass County COVID-19 Update.
Approved the additional costs that have been encountered for the concrete project work at the courthouse. The add-on costs are $40,888.70 for the amount of $71,173.70.
Approved a request from the City of Cass Lake for tipping fee assistance, not to exceed $15,000, for a city demolition project. If the assessment on the property is paid by the property owners, the City shall be asked to reimburse the County.
Approved an agreement with Slagle’s Demolition Landfill and Roll-Off Services to haul and unload used tires and recycled electronics, deposited by Cass County residents at their site near Longville, to the Cass County Transfer Station in Pine River, at a rate of $100 per hour, per load, not to exceed two hours a trip.
Approved a final payment of a contract for road projects on County Roads 5, 47 and 46 in the Hackensack and Longville areas.
