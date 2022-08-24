The Cass County Board met Aug. 16 to discuss the Probation Department and to further the county’s agenda through the end of the summer.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Aug. 2 Personnel Committee of the Board meeting. The Committee discussed concerns related to understanding the role of the Probation Department as it relates to other departments, county administation, other agencies and the courts.
The issue of confusion was discussed by the Personnel Committee of the Board because it can facilitate the discussion between parties related to the Probation Department’s function across different county offices. It can identify obstacles and gaps in cooperation, and determine if county employees are doing their part when working with other departments.
According to Stevenson, the board provides directions, staff and clarity of expectations regarding the situation. He stated the courts should participate in the discussion as some frustrations are related to sentencing, bail, consequences and public safety. However, before the courts and other agencies are engaged, commissioners need to understand what the probation department does, and does not do, and when and why other departments should be contacted when issues arise. Probation’s role needs to be understood so it can be explained to the public as well.
The next Personnel Committee of the Board meeting will include Health, Human and Veteran’s Services as well as the County Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, as the County Attorney and Sheriff are elected officials.
In other business the Board:
Heard North Memorial Ambulance Manager Kevin Lee of the Brainerd Region present the second quarter report for the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District (LASSD). The LASSD had Advanced Life Support (ALS) crews on every shift except for one during the second quarter and this exceeds their part-time ALS requirements.
Approved a contract presented by museum employee John Sumption between the Cass County Museum and Cass County. The agreement is for 10 years with two renewal options of 10 years. Sumption stated that 10 years gives the museum enough time to plan for future projects and raise appropriate funding to complete projects.
Approved the Inguadona Snowmobile Reroute. Land Commissioner Mark Gossman presented the Longville Lakes Area Snowmobile Club’s proposed snowmobile trail reroute. The trail reroute eliminates 4.7 miles of snowmobile trail including 1.5 miles across Lake Inguadona and improves 6.3 miles of existing trails on public lands and rights of way.
The project has been approved by Trelipe Township, the Cass County Highway Department, Cass County Land Department and the Minnesota DNR-Backus Office.
