The Cass County Board met March 1 at the courthouse board room in Walker where they heard from the county elections administrator, a Fund 73 request and a grant funding request.
Elections Administrator Pam Smith presented the 2022 state legislative redistricting plans and reviewed district designation changes for Cass County. She reported that on Feb. 15 the Minnesota Supreme Court released the final order adopting both a Congressional and State Legislative Redistricting plan. Cass County will remain seated within Congressional District 8 with no change.
After review of the adopted legislative plan, districts across the entire state will be affected. All precincts within Cass County will have new legislative district designations, except for Birch Lake Township and the city of Hackensack, which will both remain seated in District 5A.
Shingobee Township has expressed their desire to merge their precincts, and they can do so if they want. The opportunity to merge or split precincts is only available during the redistricting phase every 10 years.
Smith also presented a resolution reestablishing precincts and polling places within the county. Counties responsible for unorganized territories must also redistrict or reestablish precinct boundaries in these areas. This will reestablish the precinct boundaries of the unorganized territories of Hardwood South, Rogers Point, Sucker Lakes, Wahnena, Willow River and Winnie Portage Lakes. There have been no changes to the precinct boundaries, and they will continue to operate as mail ballot precincts.
A motion was passed establishing a public hearing to consider redistricting plans regarding county commissioner districts, for April 5 at 9 a.m. at the courhouse board room in Walker.
Steve Bilben, Shingobee Connection Task Force, presented a request for $15,000 from Fund 73 to cover the cost of soil borings for the Shingobee connection trail project. They are working to fund an underpass beneath Highway 371, just south of Walker near the former Lucky Moose restaurant, to enhance safety.
Bilben also reported that MnDOT requires soil borings as part of the pre-construction process. A quote has been obtained by Braun Intertech to conduct the borings.
Cass County has already committed $200,000 from Fund 73 toward this project.
Dave Roggenkamp and Steve Hanson presented an ARPA grant application on behalf of the Pine River Area Foundation (PRAF). The PRAF plans further pandemic recovery by expanding and improving accessibility to events at the Lakes Music and Events Park. This will be accomplished by increasing the number of events from one to four in 2022.
Plans to expand the wi-fi and broadband capabilities including live streaming via the internet, improving physical access, safety, security, and addressing surface water issues to keep the park clean with the ARPA grant funds. The total project cost is $25,000, with PRAF requesting $6,000 in ARPA funds from the county.
In other business the Board:
Approved a request for alternate representatives to serve on the Sourcewell representative assembly for 2022-23 and on the Land Commissioner search committee. Commissioner Haaland will serve on the Sourcewell representative assembly while Commissioner Gaalswyk offered to serve as a representative on the Land Commissioner search committee.
Approved the 2021 annual report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. It was noted that 95 percent of 911 calls came in by cellphone. The number of [handgun]permit to carry licenses increased, with 394 permits to purchase and 971 permits to carry processed. He reported that statewide and in cass county, traffic crashes with injuries are trending much higher. Cass County responded to and investigated 88 crashes in 2021 compared to 71 in 2020.
Established a public hearing to revoke parts of county roads 132, 133, 134, and vacate a portion of CR 134 to Lima Township. The County Engineer has been in contact with Lima Township about revoking portion of the above mentioned roads and they support the effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.