The Cass County Board met Feb. 1 at the courthouse in Walker to further the county agenda.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Solid Waste Committee of the Board’s report that discussed the request by Waste Partners for a rate increase of 7.3 percent for the transfer station management contract. The contract was new in 2019 and saw the first increase last year with a $2.50 per hour increase to the labor rate. Wages, benefits, equipment and material costs required to complete the contracted work have risen substantially over the past two years.
Stevenson reported Waste Partners has followed the contract, has maintained the staff required and has done a good job of getting their work done. He also reported that the total monthly contract price would move from an average of $50,803 to $54,511 with an approved 7.3 percent increase. Solid waste funds can handle this approved request with the change in recyclable commodities revenue.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a draft of the newsletter to be distributed with county property tax statements. She noted topics including redistricting, 2022 mid-term elections, the summer board meeting schedule, 2022 construction and road projects, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds, and information regarding cass county’s 2022 levy and property value.
In other business the Board:
Approved an ARPA grant of $14,850 for Next Innovations. They requested $7,000 from Cass County as “a commitment of matching funds” which is part of the grant stipulations.
The Pine River Chamber of Commerce was approved for $10,000 with a $283 fund contribution from the chamber.
Denied an ARPA grant application for Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC)to expand broadband access to Sylvan township. The request failed after Commissioner Gaalswyk made a motion to approve the grant and there was no second by another board member, essentially denying the application through meeting procedure rules.
The total amount of the application was $1,583,270 with the county contributing $791,635. Previously the county committed $316,654 and CTC wanted the remaining $474,981 to be funded by the county while they seek outside funding to cover the remaining $207,300.
Heard an annual update from Tim Terrill, Executive Director of the Mississippi Headwaters Board.
Approved the Auditor-Treasurer Department’s 2021 annual report.
Approved the 2021 Cass County Aquatic Invasive Species report and 2022 budget request from the restricted fund balance of the Aquatic Invasive Species State Aid fund.
Heard an update on the Comprehensive Watershed Management Planning from Cass County Environmental Services Director John Ringle.
Approved a Pine River Transfer Station Capital Assistance Program (CAP) bonding request. In April of 2021, Environmental Services submitted a letter of interest to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to be put on the CAP grant state bonding list for a major reconstruction project at the Transfer Station. The buildings at this site are over 30 years old, are potentially out of compliance and in need of replacement.
Heard an Environmental Services Department Planning and Zoning Activity report that stated planning and zoning permits for buildings and septic systems increased by 13.75 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.
The total number of variances increased by 3.85 percent, conditional use permits increased 40 percent, shoreland alteration permits increased 28.25 percent and the increase and appreciation in property values proved significant as reclassification applications increased from 8 to 28 percent, a 250 percent increase over 2020, and that minor subdivisions/plats combined were up 11 percent.
