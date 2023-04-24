The Cass County Board met April 4 at the courthouse in Walker to hear a budget update.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a summary of the General Fund fourth quarter budget amendments and transfers.
The 2022 audit is currently taking place and this year’s audit is more complicated than usual because of grants and large expenditures from 2021. Norikane’s summary was primarily focused on the General Fund. She will report back with the final amendments and comprehensive report at a future meeting.
The current performance of the General Fund includes several departments where Norikane noted a $698,000 change [increase] in the $2.3 million budget for the General Fund, unassigned fund balance. Some increases are due to fee and rate changes as well as increased volumes of activity. Several employee retirements in 2022 resulted in increased benefit expenditures.
During 2022, the Sheriff’s Office was unable to complete all scheduled vehicle purchases due to supply chain problems. Vehicle replacements are on order and should arrive this year. The recommendation is that unspent funds be transfered to the Sheriff’s revolving equipment fund within the capital projects, poised to help offset upcoming purchases.
In other business the Board:
Heard the Health, Human, and Veterans Services Annual Report.
Approved an easement from the Department of the Army for the CSAH 70 realignment project near Gull Lake.
Approved a contract for roadway striping to Sir Lines-ALot for $156,839 as the sole bid.
Approved a grant application to the Legislative-Citizen Committee of Minnesota Resources, executors of the Minnesota Environmental Trust Fund to mark the currently unmarked section, quarter, and meander corners and document the remaining corners within Woodrow Township. Marking these corners will let landowners see where the section lines are, enable private surveyors to cost-effectively survey land, and delineate lines for natural resource management activities.
