In the last of five summer meetings scheduled away from the county seat in Walker, the Cass County Board met Sept. 17 at Hackensack City Hall to further the county’s business agenda.
Ah-Gwah-Ching property development
Representatives from Walker, Cass County and the Cass County Economic Development Commission met recently to discuss deed requirements, and a development proposal for the former Ah-Gwah-Ching property southeast of Walker.
The committee reviewed a property drawing by the Highway Department showing the county road alignment and areas designated for residential, health care, and government buildings.
The committee approved the development plan and the design map for planning purposes. Also approved was a recreational trail to Tianna Country Club and Pumphouse Bay.
RTCC requests nominee
The purpose of the Regional Transportation Coordinating Council (RTCC) for Region 5 is to bridge transportation gaps, streamline transportation and provide more travel options through a network of existing public, private, and not-for-profit transportation providers.
The RTCC has been seeking a representative and Commissioner Bob Kangas was nominated by the board to fill the open seat.
Loon Lake Township Property Reclass
A request by Gull Lake Boat Storage to reclassify their property from residential to commercial in Loon Lake Township was considered Sept. 9 by the Cass County Planning Commission.
The request was for a boat storage facility. Twenty nine notices were mailed to residents close to the proposed parcel. Two letters were received opposing the proposal.
The Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of the motion, and the county board followed suit, also approving the action.
State Audit
Cass County’s audited financial statements and the compliance report for 2018 have been received from the state auditor, have been posted to the County’s website and will be published this week. The report showed $3.6 million in fund increases in 2018.
DNR request for support
The Minnesota DNR, Division of Fish and Wildlife, formally requested a resolution of support from the Cass County Board for the DNR’s acquisition of three parcels on Ten Mile Lake to be designated as Aquatic Management Areas. The request was approved unanimously.
In a letter to the board, Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz commented, “These areas were found to provide critical habitat for fish and wildlife, some of which are species of greatest conservation need, and are vulnerable to development.”
E911 radio system
Due to aging equipment and a system that will no longer be sold or serviced by Motorola, the board approved purchase of new E911 system equipment at $635,499. The Next Generation 911 system’s cost will be reduced by trading the current radios back in to Motorola. There are 62 mobile radios and 83 portable radios that will help defray the cost by more than $50,000.
Bridge replacement funding
Cass County was approved for $236,131 of infrastructure funding from the Department of Transportation through a Local Bridge Replacement Program grant fund. The board approved the resolution to replace the bridge on CR 107.
