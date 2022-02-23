The Cass County Board met Feb. 15 at Land Department headquarters in Backus with a full slate of items on the agenda.
County Attorney Ben Lindstrom provided an annual report where he explained the last two years have dramatically changed the operations of the Cass County Attorney’s Office.
Retirements and career changes have brought several new employees to the office. Hiring a deputy attorney to help manage the office and the day-to-day functions has helped tremendously, as the county attorney’s office has transitioned to an electronic filing system and the modification of court procedures by the Minnesota Supreme Court has fundamentally transformed the way law is practiced.
During 2020, many typical court processes were suspended by the State Supreme Court. Jury trials and in-person testimony was not allowed except in extremely limited circumstances. Nearly all court appearances were conducted via video conferencing, with the judge and parties appearing remotely. Many court appearances are still being held remotely.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Budget Committee of the Board, workforce housing meeting. County staff and representatives from the Cass County Economic Development Corporation, Cass Lake Housing Redevelopment Authority, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity were in attendance.
The committee looked at the current need for housing in Cass County and noted the $400,000 budget for workforce housing established by the county with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Over 460 people are on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe waiting list for housing this year. Stevenson reported that a recent housing study found that 600 housing units are needed now with an expected 2,000 units needed in the future. Many people are driving long distances to work throughout the county because of the lack of affordable housing.
The committee agreed that owner-occupied homes should be the focus for the use of the available ARPA funds and that projects with existing infrastructure such as city sewer and water should be the priority.
Stevenson noted that while the $400,000 designated to workforce housing may not make a substantial impact on the growing housing needs in Cass County, it is a good opportunity to collaborate with local housing partners. The committee agreed that collaboration and partnerships with local groups and governments would help the success of this project.
Stevenson also reported that the committee agreed to meet again with an invitation to other partners including Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho and to keep an open dialogue as infrastructure funds become available. There were no recommendations to the board.
In other business the Board:
Approved a $34,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant for the Backus Fire Department and First Responders. The requested matching funds are for $17,000 from Cass County to purchase a second Lund University Cardiac Assist System. The rescue team is made up of volunteers who go on roughly 250 medical calls every year and cover more than 260 square miles.
Approved Commissioners Gaalswyk and Bruns to serve on the Sourcewell Representative Assembly at their annual meeting.
Heard a quarterly report from North Memorial Ambulance Manager Kevin Lee, who informed the board that the Longville district had Advanced Life Support (ALS) crews on every shift during the fourth quarter and that this exceeds the part-time ALS requirements. He reported that they billed 305 patient’s compared to the budgeted amount of 362 noting that they billed 312 patients during 2020.
Heard a presentation from Executive Director Jon Aga of the Lakes Area United Way who provided information about the United Way’s efforts in Cass County.
Approved County Engineer Darrick Anderson’s presentation of a contract for the development of a Cass County Transportation Plan where stakeholders around the County will develop a 10- to 20-year plan identifying specific goals for prioritizing transportation investments. The plan will review roadway jurisdictions, traffic forecasting, system standards and principles, and determine where best to spend highway improvement dollars.
The plan will significantly improve the department’s position in developing funding grants for future highway projects. The plan will provide data and analysis to help guide the county’s use of Local Option Sales Tax revenue to maintain and improve the highway network.
Approved Land Commissioner Kirk Titus’ presentation to use county administered land and county road rights-of-way in conjunction with the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile race. Titus reported that the race will take place Feb. 26-27 and that approximately 80 percent of the course is located on the grant-in-aid snowmobile trail. Cass County’s current practice is to allow this type of activity on county administered land at no fee when the activity takes place on existing trails.
