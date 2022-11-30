The Cass County Board met Nov. 15 to hear a grant update and a couple of staff reports.
County Land Commissioner Mark Gossman presented the Munroe Turntable– Roundhouse grant report.
In early 2020, the board approved the survey grant contract where the Land Department sought quotes to conduct a Phase 1 archaeological survey along the late 19th century Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railway, at the Munroe Turntable-Roundhouse site. The site, approximately 10.6 acres, is located in Moose Lake Township in southwest Cass County.
The Phase 1 survey revealed logging camp relics from the 19th century. Phase 2 of the grant will conduct a more focused dig to determine if the site qualifies for eligibility to the National Register of Historic Places.
The grant is funded through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. A portion is appropriated to the Minnesota Historical Society for history-related projects around the state.
In other business the Board:
Heard North Memorial Ambulance Manager Kevin Lee of the Brainerd Region present the third quarter report for the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District (LASSD). There were Advanced Life Support (ALS) crews on every shift except one during the third quarter, which exceeds the part-time ALS requirements. LASSD billed 229 patients vs the budgeted amount of 216 last quarter, compared to billing 222 patients during the same time period in 2021.
Approved a contract for Tyler’s Backhoe Service for $4,800 for brush hauling from the Walker-Hackensack Transfer Station.
