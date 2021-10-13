The Cass County Board met Oct. 5 to further the county’s business agenda as fall came into full swing in Walker.
Representatives from the Small Business Development Centers, Happy Dancing Turtle, Central Lake College, Region 5 Development Commission and Minnesota Farmers Union presented an American Rescue Plan Act grant request of $200,000 for Happy Dancing Turtle, a nonprofit based in Pine River with a hub in the Driftless Region in southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. They provide education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults including soil health and regenerative agriculture programs.
The group reported that COVID-19 caused major disruptions to food supply chains nationwide, specifically meat processing and distribution. Their plan is to increase local meat processing and distribution capacity, to support economic security for farmers and ranchers, and to bolster food security. They requested funding to purchase a mobile slaughter unit and related equipment to harvest livestock in Cass County and other farms in Region Five under USDA and state health regulation requirements to establish better processing, marketing and distribution systems. The request represents a 10 percent match of the $2 million total funding needed.
Cass County ranchers and growers will be prioritized to relieve them of having to market each animal on their own, which allows them to work in various markets. They will use mobile coolers that each hold up to 100 pounds of beef. This could increase profits and lower processing and distribution risks if economic problems continue, post-pandemic. After discussion the board approved the grant request.
In other business the Board:
Heard a summary of the Insurance Committee of the Board where a $30 monthly core benefit rate increase was recommended at equal cost share to county employees of $15 and the county at $15.
Heard Initiative Foundation Grants Development Manager Carl Newbanks provided a program update. Slightly more than $1.5 million in local donations were received by the Initiative Foundation and $6.5 Million has been returned to Cass County through grants, loans and scholarships. They also provided a total of $765,000 in grants this year to local businesses and nonprofits.
Heard Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provide a summary to the Board regarding the state audit for 2020. The county was not only able to clear all prior audit findings related to federal awards and bidding requirements but also has no new findings in the current fiscal year.
