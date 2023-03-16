The Cass County Board met March 7 to hear some annual reports and to further the county agenda.
Probation Director Jim Schneider and Minnesota Department of Corrections District Supervisor Mark Smith provided the 2022 Annual Probation Report and the Department of Corrections activities.
They reported on pretrial bail evaluations, offenses, adult cases, juvenile cases, diversion, wellness court, and electronic monitoring. Collaboration between the DOC and the county begins with an arrest. They also reported on home visiting and satellite offices utilized to meet with clients.
Home visiting is often the most effective method of meeting with clients because they can talk with family members which allows probation officers the opportunity to build better relationships with their clients.
More DWIs are related to drug use versus alcohol use. They are now citing people on overdoses, which is new. More community resources are needed for the mentally ill as most also have addiction issues. Efforts continue to get culturally specific programming and people connected to clients while in the Cass, Itasca, and Hubbard County jails.
The Healing House model for supportive housing serves as a transitional home for Native American women after they are released from custody. Current caseloads are increasing, resulting in the department reacting, as opposed to being proactive. They also noted that they are working with the State to receive funding for additional staff.
In other business the Board:
Approved a labor contract with Health, Human and Veterans Services. The contract is for three years with a five percent cost of living adjustment and three percent step increases for eligible employees. There was a change to the internal job posting procedure, which was the only change other than wages.
Approved Commissioners Neal Gaalswyk and Jeff Peterson to serve as representatives at the Sourcewell Representative Assembly annual meeting.
Approved a letter of support for emergency medical service, first responders.
Heard the Health Human and Veteran’s Services Department Screening Team report. The report included information on funds spent on out-of-home placement, the type of placements, the number of cases screened, and the demographics of those being screened. A total of 34 children were screened with over 30 days in placement. This number did not change from last year. Out of home placement costs through December 2022 totaled over $2 million. Out of home placement costs has decreased due to funding and parental income, which helps offset the total cost by approximately $300,000. Alcohol and drug abuse by the caregiver continues to be the primary issue.
Held the second reading of the Cass County Land Use Ordinance.
Approved Household Hazardous Waste Community Collection Events and Schedule.
Approved a countywide bridge sealing project. This contract will consist of sealing the surface of 12 county bridges, extending the life of each bridge surface by approximately a decade.
Approved cultural resource monitoring in Gull Lake on CSAH 70. An archaeological investigation for this project resulted in identifying no findings.
