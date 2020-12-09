Cass County Election Administrator Pam Smith provided a summary of the 2020 General Election, reporting that the County Canvassing Board met Nov. 13 to assess county election results.
As of election day there were just over 20,000 registered voters in Cass County with 1,277 people registering to vote on election day. She noted that turnout at the county courthouse for in-person voting doubled since 2016.
Smith further reported that 18,366 voted in the 2020 general election compared to 16,154 voters in 2016. Cass County had a turnout of 84 percent compared to a 72 percent in 2016. Full election results are available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane reported recent CARES Act grant activity. A total of $3.5 million has been spent with less than $200,000 remaining from the total amount appropriated to the county. Norikane noted that uncollected but approved grants totaled over $200,000 with some businesses unable to complete projects within the allotted time frame.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported the need for an additional position to provide support for both the Chief Financial Officer and County Administrator’s offices. Both offices have experienced increased service demands from the public related to the pandemic.
Stevenson also provided an update on the status of open citizen committee appointments for 2021. He noted that most open positions for 2021 have received applications from the citizen currently serving on the committee. Commissioner Dick Downham expressed an interest in serving on the Civil Service Commission when his term as Dist. 5 Commissioner ends in 2021.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson provided a Cooperative Forest Road Agreement with the Chippewa National Forest for board consideration. Anderson reported that Cass County and the Chippewa National Forest share several joint jurisdictional roadways that are also Unorganized Township roads. The motion was passed unanimously.
In other business the board:
Approved a resolution to set polling places for unorganized precincts.
Approved a motion to advertise and fill the open County Surveyor and Survey Crew Chief position at the Highway Department, and to fill an additional Resource Specialist position at the Environmental Services Department.
Approved renaming Paquet Lake to Poquet Lake with support from the state.
Approved a final payment for the CSAH 77 project.
Approved a final payment for a project on County Roads 128 and 157.
Approved final payments on a recent project on CSAHs 17, 2, 15 and 29.
The Cass County Truth in Taxation hearing regarding the 2021 budget was gaveled into session by County Board Chair Neal Gaalswyk at 6 p.m.
CFO Norikane provided a summary of the budget process. She noted that the county strives for a transparent budget process through the Citizens Budget Committee that was established by the County Board.
The budget committee recommended a final levy with a 0.94 percent increase over the 2020 final levy, including a capital levy of $400,000.
No members of the public attended the hearing in-person or by phone.
Norikane provided the proposed 2021 fee schedule changes including a duplicate tax statement charge increased from $2 to $3; Environmental Services Department, operating permit of $100 was removed; Health Human and Veteran’s Services, child and teen checkup was increased from $419 to $420 per screen; Solid Waste, a small bag (13 gallon) increased from $1 to $2, dumping by weight over scale was increased to $76.91 per ton, construction materials was increased to $76.91 per ton.
