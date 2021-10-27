The Cass County Board met Oct. 19 at the Land Department building in Backus to hear reports from the county attorney and the Environmental Services.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle reported third quarter planning and zoning activity decreased 11.75 percent during the third quarter of this year. Activity is still up by 14.19 percent this year, with 1,246 building and septic permits issued compared to 1,133 permits issued during the same period in 2020.
Ringle noted shoreland alteration permits stayed the same as last year’s third quarter at 104.
Variance permits are up from 60 during the first three quarters of 2020 to 72 for 2021. Conditional use permits and reclassification permits have also increased over the last year. Permit activity is up more than 17 percent, compared to the same time as last year.
Ringle noted that it seems more people are looking to do reclassifications to make property splits for increased development in some areas of the county.
County Attorney Ben Lindstrom reported that the city of Boy River, that has become unincorporated, has not paid its bills for services the county now provides, like snow plowing. Boy River residents will be invited to the Nov. 16 county board meeting to discuss how to handle the situation.
In other business the Board:
Approved a third quarter budget summary from Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane.
Approved a public hearing to set the county fee schedule as a part of the annual budget process, to be held Dec. 9 at the county board meeting.
Approved a proposal from the Director of Health, Human and Veteran’s Services to add a county social worker to assist with the growing workload in the adult mental health and substance abuse disorder programs.
Approved an expenditure for the demo tip fee for the city of Cass Lake demolition project, not to exceed $15,000 from the solid waste fund.
