The Cass County Board met June 7 to hear how many candidates filed for election and to hold a public hearing so the county’s capital improvement plan could be approved.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith introduced Tabby Mack who was recently hired as the deputy auditor treasurer for Licensing and Elections.
Mack had previously worked for Beltrami County as their elections and licensing specialist and looks forward to working in Cass County.
A total of 13 candidates filed to run in the coming elections: two people filed to run for sheriff, one for recorder, one for county attorney, one for the County Soil Water Conservation District (SWCD) 1, three for the SWCD Dist. 5, one for commissioner Dist. 1 and two for commissioner Dist. 4.
SWCD Dist. 5 has three candidates who will be up on the ballot Aug. 9 primary election. The remaining candidates who filed will show up on the ballot during the Nov. 8 general election.
Chairman Bob Kangas opened the public hearing on the Capital Improvement Plan at 9:35 a.m. No written comments were received and no one appeared before the Board to comment.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane reported that there have been no changes to the county’s anticipated funding commitments from the preliminary plan presented in May.
Scheduled projects include the addition of a full body scanner in the law enforcement center and air condensing unit at the Health, Human and Veteran’s Services (HHVS) building scheduled for 2023. Some projects have been rolled forward from 2021 that were not completed, including repaving and new concrete to the HHVS parking lot.
The anticipated use of fund balance through 2027 is $2,792,617 reserved and unreserved. The anticipated levy funds through 2027 are $500,000. Projects listed within 2022 become budgeted line items for the capital projects fund, providing authority to spend.
In other business the Board:
Approved a contract for replacement of the bituminous, curb and gutter and sidewalks in the town of Pillager from the Crow Wing River Bridge to the Pillager Creek Bridge. This project will address the deteriorating concrete and bituminous pavement conditions while also upgrading the sidewalk to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Approved a bid for the Deep Portage Environmental Learning Center Reroof Project. The County solicited bidders and one bid was received in the amount of $1,450,814,65 from HDC Development Companies. The base bid for materials is $416,699. and the base bid for labor is $1,034,115. The reroof project was awarded to HDC Development Companies for $1,450,814.
Approved an American Rescue Plan Act grant application for the Cass Lake Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $25,000 to purchase another dilapidated home to be cleaned out and torn down. The estimated cost is $20,000.
Accepted a plaque commemorating completion of the Line 3 replacement project from Jon Eisele, Community Relations Specialist with Enbridge and Pat Kastning, Community Ambassador with Enbridge.
Important 2022 election dates:
June 24: Absentee voting begins for primary election.
July 7: Estimated date that mail ballots will be mailed.
July 19: Voter pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. for primary election.
Aug. 2 to 16: Candidate filing period. This filing period closes Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.
Aug. 2: Direct ballot absentee voting begins (place ballot in DS200 at Court House).
Aug. 9: Primary election day.
Aug. 18: Late candidate withdrawal deadline at 5 p.m.
Sept. 23: Absentee voting begins for general election.
Oct. 18: Voter pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. for state general election.
Nov. 1: Direct ballot absentee voting begins (place ballot in DS200 at CourtS House).
Nov. 8: General election day.
Nov. 14: Earliest day to canvas.
Nov. 21: Post election review 1 p.m.
