The Cass County Board met Feb. 16 when they heard a COVID-19 vaccination update, accepted a land donation and heard an update on the comprehensive watershed management plan.
Health Human and Veteran’s Services staff Gina Zubke and Jamie Richter presented a vaccination update. The key statistic was that 800 people have been inoculated in Cass County so far. That number captures a brief moment in early February as the numbers change daily.
There are 20 clinics administering vaccines with 698 first doses and 80 second doses given as of Feb. 8.
For full and continuing statistics visit the State’s website at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus reported that the county conservation fund was awarded an Outdoor Heritage Fund grant to acquire land in Cass, Crow Wing, and Morrison counties. The project also includes a conservation easement component on private lands to buffer Camp Ripley.
The parcels were approved last summer beginning May 12 in Pine River Township for the sale of approximately 200 acres of Potlatch land; May 14 in Poplar Township for the sale of approximately 80 acres and June 9 in Becker Township for the sale of approximately 165 acres. The total acreage acquired is approximately 445 acres.
Environmental Services Director (ESD) John Ringle reported that in 2015 the Legislature directed the Board of Water and Soil (BWSR) to develop comprehensive watershed management plans throughout the state. Cass County currently has three of these watershed plans developed in various stages of completion. The Leech Lake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, Implementation Grant funding began in March 2020. Pine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, Implementation Grant funding began in May 2020 and the Mississippi River Comprehensive Watershed Management plan, currently is in the plan-development stage.
The other three watersheds with Cass County involvement are the Crow Wing River Watershed Plan, slated to start in 2022. The Mississippi River/Grand Rapids Watershed Plan and the Mississippi River/Brainerd Watershed Plan both have starting dates yet to be determined.
In other business the Board:
Heard an annual report from Probation Director Jim Schneider.
Adopted a resolution supporting Shingobee Township’s Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP).
Adopted a resolution in support of LRIP regarding CSAH 37, affectionately know as the Ah-Gwah-Ching cut-off, just south of Walker in Shingobee Township.
Adopted a resolution to join Crow Wing County in a joint-support role regarding LRIP on County Roads 167 and 170.
Adopted a resolution supporting the city of East Gull Lake’s LRIP on Squaw Point Road.
Adopted a resolution supporting Cass Lake’s LRIP on Count State Aid Highway 60 to Hwy. 2.
Approved an annual report from the Auditor-Treasurer’s office.
Approved the 2021 Variance Application form that replaces the current form.
Approved Cass County ESD soliciting proposals to update the Cass County Comprehensive Plan.
Approved a Longville Ambulance District quarterly report.
Held a public hearing to issue an Off-Sale, Intoxicating Liquor License to The Pines Resort and Campground in Deer River.
Full reports can be viewed at the Cass County website at http://www.co.cass.mn.us
