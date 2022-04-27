County Board Chairman Bob Kangas opened the public hearing on April 12 in Lima Township at 6:02 p.m. The hearing was conducted to discuss information regarding the revocation of segments of county roads 132, 133 and 134 in Lima Township and to vacate a segment of county road 134.
No written comments were received as a result of the hearing notice. The county board heard comments from the Lima Township Board and residents in attendance.
Lima Township reported they do not have a town hall, meetings are normally conducted at the residences of township supervisors, and that they must hire a township clerk and treasurer. It was reported that it is difficult to get residents to run for supervisor positions. It was also reported that the town board has not had or maintained township roads since 1958. They expressed concerns regarding the ability to continue the current level of maintenance.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson reported that the county has an obligation to continue maintaining the roads for two years after revocation to the township. He also reported that the subject roads are being considered for revocation to Lima because they no longer meet county highway standards.
Township supervisors informed the board that they have discussed becoming an unorganized township in the past because of supervisors not running for office and the of lack of interest from residents in serving on the board.
Lima residents reported that this road revocation will likely prompt the township to begin the process of becoming an unorganized township. The county levy, shared by all residents of the county, is currently used to maintain the subject roads and a road revocation to the township would shift the cost to local property owners. If Lima became an unorganized township, the cost of maintaining the subject roads would also shift to local property owners. County staff informed the Lima Board they have two years to become an unorganized township, become part of another organized township, or establish a maintenance program for the subject roads. Staff also informed the Lima Board that the recent redistricting action by the County board moved Lima Township from Commissioner District 4 to District 5 effective May 6. Staff offered to provide the town board with information on the process of becoming an unorganized township.
Chairman Kangas closed the hearing at 6:39 p.m. After a brief discussion, the County Board adopted the resolution including to revocate segments of county roads 132, 133 and 134 in Lima and to vacate a segment of county road 134. The meeting was adjourned at 6:43 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.