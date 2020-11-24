The County Board met in Backus Nov. 17 for their second monthly meeting as the holidays approach.
Discussion was heard regarding CARES Act funding, passport services and short-term vacation rentals such as VRBO and Airbnb.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane updated the Board regarding CARES Act spending across the county. More than 55 percent of the funding was applied for by local businesses and governing bodies, with actual payments coming in under 50 percent for a total of $1,841,286.
Norikane requested an additional check run for Nov. 30 to pay the remaining invoices for the CARES Act funds for county projects still underway and within the timeline established by the CARES Act relief package requirements. The new spending will be brought before the board for approval at the Dec. 3 meeting.
The County Recorder’s office will be offering passport services beginning Dec. 1 by appointment only as this was one of the few services the county couldn’t offer due to a 6-foot social distancing policy. Subsequently, a portable photo booth has been acquired in order for photos to be taken at the courthouse.
In other business the County Board:
Adopted a resolution appointing County Engineer Darrick Anderson as the Pipeline Inspector for the Enbridge Pipeline project through Cass County.
Approved a cross-jurisdictional road maintenance agreement between Crow Wing County and Cass County.
Adopted a resolution approving the detour agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for use of County State Aid Highway 5 as a temporary Trunk Highway detour during the construction project on Trunk Highway 200 in 2021.
Heard a report on the 2020 Property Tax Law Summary regarding short-term rental classification from County Assessor Mark Peterson.
