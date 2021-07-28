Smoky Hollow Town Board members addressed the Cass County Commissioners with concerns regarding the condition of and improvements on County Road 161 at the July 20 board meeting, held at Smoky Hollow Town Hall.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson reported that a grant application has been submitted to the State Park Road account that assists in making improvements to roads with a public water access, like 161. The Highway Department addressed issues on the road such as fixing soft spots, ditching and replacing culverts. A traffic count will be taking place within the next two weeks over a seven-day period. The traffic count will help the County determine the amount of maintenance needed.
During a public hearing, the updated 2021 county fee schedule was approved to recover the increased cost in materials for culverts and mailbox supports. With the recent price increase of steel, the Highway Department is currently selling culverts and mailbox supports at a loss.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided a summary of the current American Rescue Act Grant Funds activity. Several new applications have been coming in daily.
Norikane provide 2020 preliminary audit results noting the final review is near. The entire audit was conducted remotely utilizing Zoom meetings, telephone discussions and file uploads. The audit is waiting on the completion of the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority audit.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith presented an estimated Cass County redistricting timeline. She explained that the timeline is a rough estimate of when legislative redistricting task items will be provided at Commissioner Board meetings.
The 2021 Redistricting Guide from the Secretary of State focuses on what happens at the local level and provides reference materials such as timelines, flowcharts, sample resolutions, information about redistricting software and data, and relevant statutes, rules, and opinions.
The timeline is tentative and based on the Legislature’s new district lines. Although their deadline is Feb. 15, the State redistricting deadline hasn’t been met since 1981.
In other business the Board:
Approved updated Guide to Requesting information and non-public data inventory.
Approved July 21 as County Staff Appreciation Day.
