Walker was bustling the morning of July 3 with preparation and anticipation for the upcoming Independence week festivities as the Cass County Board’s regular meeting was gaveled into session.
Leech Lake Band update
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s (LLBO) Ben Benoit raised the ongoing problem of the St. Regis Superfund contamination site in Cass Lake. Discussion focused on the clean-up process that has proved to be close to impossible. Parts of the area were used to treat wood with creosote, pentachlorophenol, fuel oil, and ketone to name a few of the chemicals. The wood was treated in “ponds” that were dug from the ground and filled with chemicals.
Over the years when the rain fell, it repeatedly washed these chemicals into the ground soil and water. The water table in this area is less than 10 feet below the surface and flows directly into Pike Bay, which is connected to Cass Lake, which runs to the Mississippi and several other smaller rivers, creeks, and water tables that connect to Leech Lake.
Contaminated ground material is still in this area. Several ideas have been put forth over the years, but none has yet to prove to be a comprehensive way to clean the contaminated ground, and ground-water. Frustration was palpable in the room as the discussion came to the realization that this tragic problem still remains.
Benoit also reported on an application to the Environmental Protection Agency so that LLBO can be treated as a “State” regarding issues that fall under the Clean Water Act. If approved, this will bring the LLBO under the same standards as the State of Minnesota regarding its policy enforcement and implementation.
Rep. John Persell report
Dist. 5A State Rep, John Persell, DFL Bemidji, spoke about the spring legislative session’s accomplishments and failures. He reported that both Local Government Aid as well as County Program Aid funds were increased by 26 million dollars. Forty million dollars for broad band access was secured. K-12 education funding was increased, but freezing college tuition was not accomplished.
Commissioner Gaalswyk asked about Rep. Persell’s bill that would have doubled the amount of tax revenue returned to counties from sales taxes generated at tribal casinos. Persell said that while the bill died, he didn’t know the reason why.
Gaalswyk also asked Persell if he knew why the Minimum Deed Tax, a tax homeowners have to pay when selling their houses, was increased from $500.00 to $3,000.00. Persell stated that he had no insight except that this was something done at the end [of the session] by the leadership.
Region V Comprehensive Re-Entry program
Approved by Cass County Social Services in April, the re-entry program is designed to help inmates get services at the proper times to help ensure a more seamless transition back into the community through screenings with a county Social Worker. These screenings open the possibilities of video conferencing, and transition services all of which focus on a wide range of issues including, housing, mental health, chemical dependency and employment. The re-entry program aims to reduce recidivism, chemical dependency, court and attorney involvement, and number of days jailed for inmates.
County Audit report
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane reported on 2018 preliminary audit results. The county is in final review with the Office of the State Auditor. Norikane reported on some fund increases but the final results have yet to be finalized.
Consent agenda business
Consent agenda items on the Cass County Board’s agenda are typically submitted to the County Administrator and Commissioners for review and approval as a group but require little or no discussion because they are on-going or were discussed previously. Commissioners can ask that an item be moved to the regular agenda for more discussion.
A few business items from the Consent Agenda include approval for payments to Arvig Communications (phone systems), Engineering Design Initiation (Detention Center Electronics), Honeywell International and Jerry’s Hauling and Crane (Rooftop HVAC maintenance).
Fund 73 disbursement for Hackensack pier replacement monies was approved.
Disbursement for services to aid with Aquatic Invasive Species prevention was also approved.
Election administration services was approved for two upcoming WHA School Board vacancies in November’s election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.