Cass County Commissioners met April 6 at the Land Department building in Backus with social distancing restrictions remaining in place through early May.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported on Deep Portage Conservation Reserve’s (DPCR) March 23 Limitations and Timber Management Committee of the Board meeting. Stevenson noted that the committee reviewed proposed language for how to obtain a mobility waiver permit as a response to opening the restricted game reserve to motorized vehicles, a request from area hunters. The committee agreed the language was appropriate and should be added to the DPCR Area with Limitations description document on the Cass County website.
Stevenson also summarized the March 23 Solid Waste Committee of the Board meeting and a request from Waste Partners to amend their contracts due to higher waste volume. He reported that 2020 was an odd year regarding volumes and additional costs for services due to COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines. It was noted a $2 per-ton tip fee increase would be appropriate to mitigate the additional handling and loading costs, as well as a .50 cent city increase that the county is responsible for. The $2.50 increase was approved, taking the tip fee from $76.91 to $79.41 per ton.
Probation Director James Schneider, Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center (NMJC) Superintendent Mindy O’Brien, and Cass County Sheriff’s Lt. Bryan Welk presented the Northwestern Juvenile Center annual report. Children are placed at the center for a variety of reasons; the two most common are delinquent behavior and child welfare issues. Total out of home placement dollars spent went up in 2020 as the number of intakes were down from 102 intakes in 2019 to 72 intakes in 2020. The most common age of individuals at the facility is the 14 to 17 year old range.
In other business the Board:
Held a Public Hearing for the first reading of Ordinance 2021-01 amending Ordinance 2011-02, a County Tobacco Ordinance. The second reading and final adoption of the new Tobacco Ordinance will be at the scheduled public hearing April 20, during the regular County Board meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in Backus.
Accepted art donations from NMJC youth.
Approved a Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center annual update.
Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Cass County Probation regarding Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI).
Approved new payroll software update.
Approved a Cass County COVID-19 vaccination update.
Approved a roadway maintenance striping contract with Traffic Marking Service for $95,405.69.
Approved a chloride [road] application contract from Edwards Oil for $327,470.75.
Approved an aggregate surfacing/stockpile project contract for Swenson Aggregates for a total of $231,480.
Approved a right of way vacation on old CSAH-17 as the right of way is no longer needed for access to properties or for county purposes. A public hearing will be held May 18, during the Cass County Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Loon Lake Township Hall, Pequot.
Approved a second reading of the Cass County Land Use and Environmental Definitions Ordinances and held a public hearing.
