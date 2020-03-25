The Cass County Board met on St. Patrick’s Day in Backus with the usual greetings and salutations, but the distance between chairs — 6 feet or more — were a constant reminder of the looming health emergency sweeping the country as Cass County recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week.
As the meeting was gaveled into session, County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported details from a Minnesota Rural Counties meeting in St. Paul.
Governor Tim Walz spoke at the meeting about a possible bonding bill to bolster infrastructure through a sales tax budget surplus of close to $1.3 billion. Walz repeated past comments regarding the overpayment billing error with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), pledging to take input from counties regarding DHS reorganization discussions as well as holding counties “harmless” for the overpayments.
Stevenson also met with area legislaters regarding several issues including Second Amendment “sanctuary” counties, increasing the local share of the State share of Tribal casino payments, election voting issues, bail reform/criminal history expungement for non-violent crimes, tax based preservation including state assessment of utilities, DHS billing errors, and county program aid, bonding.
Stevenson also reported on a Soil Water Conservation District Committee of the Board meeting from early March. Among the topics discussed were the Leech Lake River and Pine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plans. Some sticking points remain such as staff workloads since the county will be the controlling entity, and staff capacity continues to be an issue. Communication and leadership also seem to be lacking as the effort continues to move forward slowly.
Other topics discussed were the Aquatic Invasive Species task force plan update, 2020 county support/in-kind contributions, noxious weed program, Pictometry funding and a land use ordinance change that incentivises buyers, sellers and realtors to check for land use ordinance compliance before completing a real estate transaction.
In other business the board:
Approved 2019 final budget amendments.
Adopted resolution 12-20 to make final payment on a paving contract for County State Aid Highways (CSAH) 12, 38, 61 and 66 respectively.
Approved a one year contract extension for timber sale permits due to poor weather and timber harvest this year.
Adopted resolution 11-20 to provide a 20 percent match in funds for an archeological investigation at the new bridge in East Gull Lake, Gull Dam project on CSAH 70.
