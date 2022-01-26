Cass County Chairman Bob Kangas gaveled the second meeting of 2022 into session at the courthouse board room Jan. 18, when the board heard from two local state representatives and a report from the personnel committee of the board.
Representatives John Poston (R), Lake Shore, and Spencer Igo (R), Grand Rapids, presented their legislative priorities including policies, bonding and redistricting. The newly-proposed district maps are due Feb. 15, and there may be some significant [voting] district changes.
Funding the bonding bill, rather than paying down debt with the [state’s] tax revenue surplus funds is also a priority.
Covering unemployment taxes for businesses was another priority voiced, since unemployment has “significantly increased during the pandemic,” while, according to the Minnesota Employment and Economic and Development office, unemployment claims are down over 46 percent from 2020 to 2021.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented Cass County’s 2022 legislative priorities. They include transportation, solid waste transfer station building improvements, behavioral health (due to substance use disorder) by eliminating the county share of funding, property tax classifications due to increases in property values in 2022 assessments, Tribal tax agreement and Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) funding, public safety regarding pre-trial release conditions, lease limits, as well as carbon sequestration and wetland banking on tax forfeit lands.
Stevenson reported that a personnel committee of the board meeting announced that there is an anticipated retirement by the county’s senior engineering technician in 2023. There will be challenges filling the position with the current job market, he predicted starting the hiring process now would help minimize contracting for this type of work at a high cost.
The need for a motor equipment operator (MEO) in Walker was also addressed by the committee. Currently there is no backup employee when the MEO cannot report to work and temporary employees have limited availability compared to previous years. The addition of an MEO will not be budget neutral so there will be a budget increase with the added position.
In other business the Board:
Approved casting a [board] majority ballot for Bill Stearns in the 2021 Sourcewell board of directors election.
Approved a grant application for the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). If approved, this grant will help fund improvements to election security. Possible funding available to Cass County is $26,842.
Approved agreements for federal participation: A resolution supporting agency agreements in advance construction and preliminary engineering. This is a federal aid project for the preliminary engineering and the realignment and reconstruction of County State Aid Highway 70, with intersection improvements.
Approved the 2021 Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification audit summary where the land department’s auditing process is conducted by an independent third party that evaluates whether the land department’s forest practices and operations align with FSC standards.
Approved the 2021 Forest Stewardship Council certification audit summary with no major non-conformances, two minor non-conformances (one pesticide policy and one forest management standard action), and one observation (pesticide policy).
The auditor, Preferred by Nature, formerly known as NEPCon, noted that Cass County has an excellent Geographic Information System (GIS) and linked Prescription Wizard program, which together allow staff to utilize GIS data in forest management planning at the site levels in an efficient and sophisticated manner as well as being knowledgeable and qualified to implement the forest management plan. The staff is considered to be conservation-minded, and some areas are extremely well buffered with diverse native species retention on some sampled harvest sites. Some of the planted areas aspire to improve species and structural diversity and are being driven by ecologically focused long-term objectives.
Approved an expanded recreation trail improvement program. This proposal would expand the use of grant funds including trail rehabilitation, re-routes, grooming equipment and bridges. All grants will require a 25 percent match from clubs and county board approval. Applications will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.
