The Cass County Board met in Pine River June 21, their second on the road meeting taking place on the third Tuesday of the month through the summer.
Cass County Extension Committee Chairperson Susan Harrison and committee member Greg Booth presented the 2022 Cass County Farm Family of the Year award to John and Lottie Teune from Pine River.
Both John and Lottie grew up on family farms and started their joint farming venture in southwest Minnesota in the early 1970s. After moving to Pine River in 1981 they purchased their farm together.
Their farm includes 1,700 acres. Over the years they have raised sheep, quarterhorses, pigs, dairy cattle and dairy heifers.
From 1987 to 1997 they operated a feed store from a building on the farm. They currently stock cows and finish their calves along with raising corn, beans, and alfalfa.
This farm is a family venture with help from their daughter and son-in-law who now live and work on the farm with the assistance of John Teune who goes to the farm every day from his new home on the river.
In other business the Board:
Heard the 2021 Central Minnesota Council on Aging annual report.
Passed a resolution authorizing offers of compensation to landowners for easement on the Hwy. 70 project.
Heard Wilson Township Supervisor inquire about the status of new county gravel pits. County Engineer Darrick Anderson reported that they have reached out to several geotechnical firms for proposals to locate gravel sources but received no interest. He also reported plans to bring options to the board in August for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.