In their final meeting on the road, Cass County Commissioners met Sept. 21 at Fairview Township in Nisswa.
Cass County Extension Committee members Susan Harrison and Greg Booth presented the 2021 Farm Family of the Year award to Marlin and Kathy Torkelson of Pine River.
The Torkelson farm has been in their family for 75 years. It started as a 120-acre dairy cow farm and has since grown to a 1400-acre beef heifer farm. Corn, oats and hay are also raised on the farm with soybeans being added this year.
Marlin Torkelson has served on the Wilson Township Board as a Supervisor for over 35 years. They also noted that Kathy Torkelson is a member of the Pine River Garden club and serves as the secretary and meeting coordinator.
The Farm Family program has been under way for over 30 years and farm families throughout Minnesota may be considered for the Farm Family accolade. One family is chosen from referrals given to the extension committee each year.
The referral process starts in January and the farm must be active to be considered.
Brooke Remer, 4-H Extension Educator, Suzanne Hinrichs, Regional Director, U of M Extension, and Lori Hall, Regional Extension Educator, Youth Development presented 4-H updates.
Forty three 4-H youth and two 4-H clubs exhibited 299 entries, including general, horse, poultry, rabbit and general livestock exhibits at the 2021 Cass County Fair in Pine River. 4-H also had numerous youths participate in the Minnesota State Fair this year.
In other business the Board:
Heard an American Rescue Plan Act Grant Activity update.
Approved a contract with Kern & Tabery, Inc. for a muck excavation, grading, culverts and aggregate base project on CR 103 for $1,815,719.81 the lowest of four bids. Other bidders were Gladen Construction $2,106,600.96; Young Excavating $2,110,231.44; and RL Larson Excavating $3,646,881.66.
Heard Adam Arnold of Reeds Family Outdoor outfitters, thank the Board and John Ringle, Environmental Services Director for their support to obtain additional recycling sites in Walker.
Heard Marla Yoho with Fairview Township thank the Board for the $180,000 start up grant that they used as matching funds to help complete the County 77 Trail in Gull Lake. The township completed paving the trail two weeks ago.
