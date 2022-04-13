Cass County Board members and staff met April 5 in Walker to recognize a retiring program director, discuss the county redistricting plan and to hold a public hearing.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle recently provided his formal notice of retirement. Ringle has served the local community through his work in environmental sciences for over 30 years.
Ringle first worked for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe running their Division of Resource Management for 23 years. He eventually moved closer to home to work for Cass County as the environmental services director with distinction for almost 13 years.
Administrator Josh Stevenson noted that current practice is to establish a Committee of the Board to recommend an appointment for department head positions. Commissioners Bob Kangas and Scott Bruns volunteered to serve on the committee.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith reported that county auditors are required to publish a notice illustrating or describing congressional, legislative and county commissioner district boundaries. This notice is to be published in the county’s paper of record by May 3.
Smith noted that if approved, the plan will be published in The Pilot-Independent April 13 issue. Copies of the redistricting plan will be posted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s office and on the Cass County website at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/. Final plans will be shared with clerks of municipalities, school districts and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
A public hearing to address redistricting was gaveled into session by Board Chairman Kangas at 9:47 a.m. No written comments were received regarding the hearing notice and no one appeared before the board to comment on the redistricting plan. Chairman Kangas closed the hearing at 9:54 a.m.
Pamela Smith said that pursuant to state statute, due to the shift in population being greater than the 10 percent threshold of the average population in District 5, redistricting was required. She also reported that the 2020 Census determined the total population of Cass County to be 30,066 and that the average of all districts is 6,013 people per district. Ten percent of the average in each district is 601.32 people but in District Five, the population difference was 622.2, requiring the need for redistricting.
