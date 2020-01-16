During the annual Cass County board reorganization at the Jan. 7 meeting, commissioner Neal Gaalswyk (Dist. 1) was elected chairman of the board for 2020 with Jeff Peterson (Dist. 3) elected vice-chair.
Board meeting rules of business will remain the same. Regular meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Courthouse, and 9 a.m. on the third Tuesday at the Land Department in Backus, except for the third Tuesday, May through September, when meetings will be held at locations in each of the five commissioner districts, starting at 6 p.m.
The board’s 2020 committee appointments include the following:
• Gaalswyk — Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), public safety policy committee, budget committee (alternate), personnel committee.
• Peterson — AMC Health and Human Services policy committee, planning commission,Central Minnesota Council on Aging.
• Scott Bruns — AMC Transportation and Infrastructure policy committee, Economic Development Corporation, Health, Human and Veterans Services advisory committee, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe liaison committee.
• Dick Downham — AMC Environment and Natural Resources policy committee, budget committee, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe liaison committee, personnel committee.
• Bob Kangas AMC general government policy committee, Paul Bunyan Expressway committee, Region V development commission, Pine River Sanitary District board.
For the full list of commissioner and citizen appointments, visit the county website.
The printing and publishing bid for 2020 was awarded to The Pilot Independent for financial statement, delinquent tax list, notice of expiration of redemption, summary of minutes, legal notices and second/additional publications and classified display ads.
The Press-Citizen of Longville received approval for the second publication of the county financial statement.
In other business, Elections Administrator Sharon Anderson reported that grant applications are now being accepted for voting equipment grants.
Anderson also reported on the Presidential Nomination Primary March 3, noting party choice is mandatory this year as only Democrats and Republicans will participate exclusively.
Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson, presented reviewing the Pine River Transfer facility for deficiencies as they relate to operation, based on Minnesota Pollution Control Agency standards and code requirements.
A donation to Health, Human and Veteran’s Services for Cass County veterans was accepted from Boy River American Legion Post 458 in the amount of $200, to be used for Veterans’ Service needs
Kelsey Schwartz, Human Resources, presented labor contracts for Local No. 320 (Jail) and Local No. 2195 (HHVS) that were approved.
County CFO Sandra Norikane presented the 2020 annual newsletter for approval as budgeted.
Jeri Seegmiller, Public Health Team Leader, presented an update on the Federal Tobacco 21 law that passed in December and is in effect now.
Joey P. Wade addressed the Board regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Cass County and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. He noted that he was concerned with the agreement. He also noted concerns regarding damage to wildlife surveillance equipment.
The Board asked Wade to follow the existing county board meeting rules by contacting the county administrator with a request to be placed on the agenda of a future meeting with a description of what he is requesting from the county board.
