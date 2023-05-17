When the Cass County Board met recently at the Land Department in Backus, they declared a county-wide emergency.
Cass County experienced several days of warm temperatures that caused rapid melting of the snowpack. Several area roads were flooded and damaged by fast-moving water run-off.
The estimated damage is reported at $30,000. The state threshold for emergency aid for Cass County is $66,746 so the county is $36,746 away from reaching this threshold.
The staff recommended that the Board declare an emergency for the flooding event.
In other business the Board:
Approved a motion to approve expanding the scope of the Solid Waste Management Plan to include a business plan with future disposal options and to bring a request for proposals back to the Solid Waste Committee of the Board for comments before releasing it to prospective bidders.
Approved a motion to establish a committee to oversee the search for a new Health, Human, and Veterans Services (HHVS) Director. Michele Piprude, the current HHVS Director, has provided notice of her retirement effective July 7. Commissioners Neal Gaalswyk and Robert Kangas volunteered to serve on the committee and will bring a recommendation to the full Board after reviewing the pool of applicants.
Heard from Brigadier General Lowell E Kruse from Camp Ripley provided an annual report for the Minnesota National Guard base located in southern Cass County.
Heard Land Commissioner Mark Gossman present the Land Department’s annual report summarizing activities in forest management, recreation management, survey activity, and land asset management programs. Land sale revenues were down from 2021 and miscellaneous revenue also was down with the one-time payment from Enbridge. Gossman reported that 48 percent of revenues come from timber sales with the average price per cord in 2022 at$18.80, down from $20.02 in 2020 and $29.41 in 2021. Fuel prices have impacted stumpage prices. The Land Department held one public tax-forfeited land auction in 2022 with a total of 32 parcels selling for $620,425.
Approved Commissioner Kangas to serve on the Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee with Commissioner Gaalswyk to serve as an alternate.
