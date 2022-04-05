The Cass County Board met March 15 to hear grant requests and staff reports.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a summary of the Solid Waste Committee of the Board meeting. The committee reviewed current cardboard recycling contracts and requested terms from existing contractors related to expired cardboard agreements.
Stevenson reported that the requested terms are reasonable and that the contracts have remained unchanged for almost eight years. He also reported that direct negotiations with existing solid waste contractors is consistent with current statutes, county management plans, and past practices.
City Sanitary requested no changes to the current contract terms except for an increase to three routes per week for both the Walker and Longville routes between May and November, consistent with current practice.
American Disposal requested updated terms including $2.25 per mile from $1.92 and $17 for monthly containers. Current sites have been updated since the last agreement update. Waste Partners did not provide updated terms to their agreement and continues to provide service under existing terms.
Representatives from Waste Partners appeared before the Board and requested that the cardboard collection and hauling agreements with City Sanitary and American Disposal not be approved because Waste Partners did not attend the meeting to provide information on the differences of the three contracts. The Board clarified that no cardboard contractors attended the committee meeting. The agreements were approved.
Sue Uhrinak presented an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant application on behalf of the City of Cass Lake. Funds from this award will go to rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied homes within the city. Eligible low to middle income residents will be able to apply for up to $25,000 for a no-interest loan that is forgivable after 84 months. Work performed under this grant includes new roofing, energy efficiency improvements and safety updates such as plumbing or electrical systems. The $50,000 funding request from Cass County will be used to offset any additional necessary rehab costs above the $25,000 threshold.
George Ernester presented an ARPA application on behalf of the Senior Leech Lakers, a local volunteer organization. The Senior Leech Lakers are seeking funding to connect natural gas lines in the front of their building and convert their current liquid propane kitchen appliances and their heating unit to natural gas at an estimated cost of $12,319. Their request was approved for $10,000.
In other business the Board:
Heard the 2021 household hazardous waste collection annual report.
Heard the 2021 Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center annual report.
Approved the 2021 Budget Amendment summary provided by Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane.
Heard Public Health Nurses Jamie Richter and Gina Zubke’s update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Cass County.
Approved roadway striping bid from Traffic Marking Service for $93,339.44. The other bid was from Sir-Lines-A-Lot for $106,176.91.
Approved a proposal from Dabill Welding for $72,000 to repair the metal curb on the tip floor in building three at the Pine River Transfer Station. The sheet metal curb has fallen off the west end creating holes that allow waste to drop and miss the trailer. This creates the potential for punctured tires, material caught in axles, and requires bringing large amounts of waste from the tunnel floor back to the tip floor to be loaded into trailers.
