The Cass County Board met Jan. 4 to kick off the year by electing new board officers and delegating committee appointments.
Bob Kangas will serve as chairman of the Board for 2022 while Scott Bruns will serve as the vice chairman.
Association of Minnesota Counties Policy Committee and voting delegate appointments include commissioners Rick Haaland for environment and natural resources; Bob Kangas for general government; Jeff Peterson for health and human services; Neal Gaalswyk for public safety and Scott Bruns for transportation and infrastructure.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented the last two annual county newsletters that were included with tax statements for board review. Stevenson requested suggestions for newsletter topics for 2022 from the board.
Topics included redistricting, mid-term elections, updated road construction projects, annual land sale information, summer road show meeting schedule and new website updates. The board noted that information related to property valuations and the impact on taxes as well as a summary of how American Rescue Plan Act grant dollars have been spent, also would be appropriate. Stevenson will return with a draft newsletter for review.
In other business the Board:
Approved 2022 printing and publishing rights to The Pilot-Independent for financial statement, delinquent real estate tax list, notice of expiration of redemption, summary of proceedings of the county board, legal notices, classified section, legal notices, additional publications and Online Services.Second publication of Financial Statement was awarded to the Press-Citizen.
Approved the 2022 county board meeting schedule.
Approved use of the remaining $426,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Home, Health, and Learning Category, to contract with a medical provider to assist with the rising needs in the cass county jail.
Heard Environmental Services Director John Ringle inform the board that on Dec. 9 the Cass Soil Water Conservation District was awarded the annual Exceptional Regional Partner Award by the Region 5 Development Commission.
