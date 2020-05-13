Cass County Commissioners voted to continue limiting access to county buildings at the May 5 regular board meeting in Backus. Residents are encouraged to call county offices before visiting.
An audio speaker has been set up outside the county board meetings now held at the Land Department in Backus so residents can maintain a safe distance while attending. Board meetings have been held in Backus since quarantine began because the location has more space and will continue to be held there until further notice.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented two actions to commissioners. The first was a resolution aimed at property tax penalty relief, pushing back the two first half property tax penalty dates 60 days from May 15 and May 31 to July 15 and July 30 respectively.
Norikane also presented the Cass County capital improvement plan, which covers spending for projects such as election equipment and a new county heating system to software upgrades and new detention center controls, to name just a few. The complete spending breakdown can be read on the county website.
The board set a public hearing to be held at the June 2 board meeting in Backus to discuss the capital improvement project plan.
Commissioner Scott Bruns was appointed to fill Scott Wilson’s vacant Bi-Cap Board of Director’s seat as his term came to an end. The seat is a one year term, ending in April of 2021.
In other business the board
Approved a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction at $3,428,479 that came in 10 percent below county engineer estimates. Other bids were Hawkinson Construction Co. at $3,553,410, 7 percent under estimate, Knife River Co. at $4,299,183, 12 percent over estimate and Central Specialties Inc. at $5,186,505, 35 percent over estimate. The contract includes work on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 72, 73 and County Road 136.
Approved a contract with Allstate Pavement Recycling and Stabilization for $99,080, 29 percent under engineer estimate. The only other bid was from Surface Preparation Technologies at $123,809, 11 percent under estimate. The contract includes work on CSAH(s) 7, 8, 9, 45 and 78.
Approved contract with Stanley Convergent at $365,000 to upgrade jail controls.
Approved contract with All State Communications to replace detention center camera system at $213,836.
