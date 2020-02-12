Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported at the Feb. 4 board meeting the dates and locations for summer board meetings held at rural townships.
Locations include Poplar Township near Motley, Pine Lake Township, Wilkinson Township, Pillager City Hall and Wilson Township near Pine River. The meetings start at 6 p.m. May through September respectively.
Stevenson also reported a 2020 census update. Recruiting efforts to aid with the census have begun, offering volunteers $19 an hour. Cass County’s commitment was solidified with a letter of support to Marilyn Sanders from Chicago’s Regional Census Center.
Environmental Services Department (ESD) Deputy Director Jessica Manifold presented the projected changes to Cass County’s Land Use Ordinance. A public hearing to receive input regarding changes to the ordinance will be held March 19 at the planning and zoning board meeting.
A specific point of concern was noted by Commissioner Jeff Peterson regarding “after the fact” penalties and fines incurred by someone who bought property that was not up to code when it was sold to them. It was noted that the current property owner is responsible for bringing the property up to code (after the fact) but will not incur gratuitous penalties such as three-times-the-fee or other administrative penalties; however the current owner will face the need to update their property.
“That’s just wrong,” said Peterson. “You are penalizing someone by having them bring the property up to code [after it was legally purchased]. We are prosecuting the innocent.”
The issue was not resolved but a public hearing is scheduled and the public is welcome at every Cass County Commissioner meeting.
Brian Roth and Miles Kuschel, both farm irrigators, requested to be heard by the board regarding the process of petitioning for an irrigation permit application. Currently it takes 100 signatures to submit a petition which delays the application process, and triggers additional environmental reviews (at cost to the applicant) with no review of the petition itself for credibility.
Roth argued that 100 signatures are not difficult to get, and that anyone in the state of sign, presumably with no prior knowledge of the details of the application. With each application, the process is delayed for 30 days without question.
After arguments were presented a resolution in support of changing the petitioning process was passed to require signators be from the area affected.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus reported the Land Department completed their Forest Stewardship Council (FCS) certification audit. The Land Department secured the certification to assure the public and consumers of forest products that the lands are being managed in an environmentally, economically and socially acceptable manner.
The audit is undertaken by a third party that evaluates whether the Land Department’s forest practices and operations align with FSC standards. More than 200 different performance indicators and requirements were met for continued certification.
Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Executive Director Mike Paulus provided a report on recent economic activity. Paulus noted staff presented information to 24 townships at monthly meetings last year on what services are provided through the office.
The EDC provided almost 700 hours of assistance to 73 client businesses accounting for over 70 percent of activity, resulting in four new businesses created in 2019.
Paulus also detailed that 2020 is the end of the EDC’s current three-year contract with the county and that it plans to engage the budget process with a new contract later this year.
County CFO Sandra Norikane presented the county newsletter. The publication is mailed out every year as an insert with tax statements. The newsletter can also be accessed through the County Auditor-Treasurer’s webpage.
The newsletter includes information on the change to recycling across the county, the 2020 census, election information, board meetings, land-sale auctions, the water management plan, and free property fraud information, to name just a few topics covered in the newsletter.
Cass County Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson reported the schedule for upcoming highway construction and maintenance at the department’s annual meeting of townships and cities. He reported details regarding town road allotments and continuing construction and maintenance projects.
Anderson also noted that with lower than expected attendance last year, this meeting will be held at the Highway Department building in Walker, Feb. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m.
