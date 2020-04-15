In late February, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed two bills that sparked a resurgence of attention to the issue of gun control in Minnesota.
The bills focus on two aspects of gun regulation: expanded background checks and a red-flag bill. The first targets people on terrorist watch lists to prevent them from purchasing guns, while the red-flag bill would give judges permission to seize guns from a person deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
This is the second year in a row that the House of Representatives has passed legislation aimed at gun regulations. The effort failed last year in the GOP-controlled Senate and has not yet had a hearing in the Senate this year.
Supporters of the Second Amendment “sanctuary” movement have been showing up at county board meetings all over the state of Minnesota. On April 7 at the Cass County Board meeting, a group of concerned citizens exercised their right to oppose what they saw as changes to the Constitution that new laws would enact.
Backus resident Doug Tuchtenhagen read a statement for the group advocating for the Second Amendment saying, “We’re not happy [that] our Second Amendment rights are trying to be changed [at] some level of government without asking how we the people feel about it.”
Tuchtenhagen asked the board to pass a resolution making Cass County a second amendment sanctuary county. He further stated that their group has secured almost 600 signatures in their efforts to oppose new gun restrictions in Minnesota.
The county board’s roll call vote took place shortly after the resolution’s discussion. The three commissioners that voted to defeat the resolution were Scott Bruns (Dist. 4), Dick Downham (Dist. 5) and Bob Kangas (Dist. 2). The two votes in support of the resolution were Jeff Peterson (Dist. 3), and Neal Gaalswyk (Dist. 1).
“This is not a county issue,” said Downham whose comments were echoed by Bruns. “The whole resolution doesn’t belong at the county level [of government].”
“What this resolution says is that we would not expend county funds on this,” said Board Chair Gaalswyk, who voted in support of the resolution. “If this [issue]comes in front of the Board again we will deal with it at that time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.