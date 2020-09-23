The Cass County Board met Sept. 15 at Wilson Township Hall near Pine River, the last of the summer meetings scheduled away from the Land Department building, which has become the de facto meeting space due to COVID-19 protocols.
The board heard discussion of an emergency declaration, the termination of a nursing partnership program as well as formation of a committee of the board for needed repairs and updates at Deep Portage Learning Center.
Emergency Management Coordinator Chad Emery presented a resolution declaring an emergency to secure funding that exceeds the county’s budget for clean up/repair after the Aug. 14 storm that created wash-outs, downed trees, and destroyed almost $75,000 in infrastructure. Emery noted that townships may also have experienced damage and any that had over $3,300 in damage will qualify for relief.
Renee Lukkason, Health Human and Veteran’s Services, reported on termination of the Nurse Family Partnership Agreement between the Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Community Health Board and the Cass County Community Health Board. A new Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home Visiting program will not require participants to be first time mothers, and enrollment can take place up to eight weeks postpartum. This will create more space to help more low income families until the child’s second birthday, making a new program that is more accessible and helps more people.
Deep Portage Learning Center is in need of improvements that exceed its operating budget. A committee of the board was created with commissioners Scott Bruns and Jeff Peterson representing Cass County. The Deep Portage Campus Committee will be engaged before recommendations are submitted. Needed improvements include fire suppression systems, kitchen updates and roof repairs.
The Solid Waste Committee of the Board recommended that, like other counties, Cass County start burning yard waste and brush during winter months as a means of disposal. They suggested that the Pine River transfer station has room to burn the yard waste when there is three inches of snow on the ground for safety. There is no longer a market for the waste to be made into wood chips anymore. However, hauling the yard waste will be a necessity from Walker-Hackensack transfer station to the burn site.
In other business the board:
Approved a Local Road Improvement Plan grant agreement for to help with the construction of a roundabout at County State Aid Highways 44 and 1, east of Pine River.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Longville regarding a County State Aid Highway 5 construction project.
