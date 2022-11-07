Cass County buildings are illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Cass County, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans (and their families) and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

