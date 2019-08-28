Leech Lake Township Hall was the venue Aug. 20 for the fourth Cass County Board meeting to be held away from county headquarters in Walker.
The next meeting for the rural summer schedule will be Sept. 18 at Hackensack City Hall.
Temporary committee created to establish Tax Abatement Policy
Voyager Industries of Brandon Minn. petitioned the county board for a tax abatement to help bring a facility to Pine River to do the interior finishing of their Yetti fish houses. The nearly 30,000 square foot facility could employ 25 to 35 people.
After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to convene an ad-hoc committee made up of Commissioners Bob Kangas and Scott Bruns, as well as the County Assessor Mike Peterson, County Administrator Josh Stevenson, Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane, Citizen Budget Committee Member Kevin Krueger and Economic Development Commission Director Mike Paulus.
The ad hoc committee is scheduled to report back by Sept. 3 meeting with a recommendation regarding tax abatement policy for this and future abatement requests.
Technology upgrade
As technological needs multiply in county offices, the capacity to handle the increased tech traffic has decreased.
Among the increases in technology traffic are the remote connections that reduce scheduling, travel time and related expenses. Courts and probation utilize the remote technology and Health Human and Veteran’s Services also use remote tech for group trainings and further education.
Each participating department is able to fund project upgrades within their current 2019 budget with help from the recorder’s dedicated fund balance.
Judicial Policy 325
Cass County Director of Probation James Schneider presented Judicial Policy 325 affirming and documenting an already long-held and mutually practiced doctrine regarding the collaboration between Cass County and the Ninth Judicial District regarding the joint-selection of the County Probation Director; salary setting authority for the director and agents (as a county responsibility); Probation Director’s authority to appoint Probation agents, as well as the Court’s prerogative to withdraw said Director or Agents, while stipulating that all Office of Probation employees are Cass County employees.
Leech Lake River Watershed Plan
At the July 18 Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), Policy Committee meeting, members reviewed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for implementation of the Leech Lake River Watershed Management Plan and recommended it be forwarded to Hubbard and Cass Counties for approval and adoption. Hubbard County Board adopted the MOA at their Aug. 6 Board Meeting.
Adopting this MOA will allow Cass County to receive dedicated BWSR funding on a formulated, non-compete basis for a recurring schedule to implement clean water projects and pollution reduction initiatives.
Appointment of Planning Commission member
Due to the unfortunate passing of Ken Kostial, an at-large Cass County Planning Commission member, the commission requested a temporary appointment of David Tanner to serve on the Commission.
The regular scheduling of appointees will still occur in January, including the seat filled by Tanner.
Resolution settles access dispute
Resolution 45-19 was adopted establishing a cartway across a private parcel of land as well as granting an easement over tax forfeited land in Unorganized Township 144N Range 25W so that property owners could legally access their property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.