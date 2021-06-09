For the first time in 15 months, Cass County Commissioners held their June 1 bi-monthly Board meeting at the commissioner’s board room at the county courthouse.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith provided an update on the potential redistricting of county commissioner districts as a result of the 2020 US Census. On April 26 the US Census Bureau released data stating that due to data collection delays, states will receive redistricting data later than normal this fall, making for a smaller window for counties to get redistricting complete.
The statewide population data that was due at the end of 2020 was given to Congress at the end of April 2021. More detailed numbers, which were supposed to arrive in March of 2021, will not arrive until September, resulting in a short timeline for all Minnesota counties to reestablish or redistrict municipal precincts.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch presented information on police radio usage fees. The total cost to Cass County for 2021 will be $21,343.38 with a 1 percent increase per year through 2025. This cost will be passed on to radio users. There are currently 747 active radio users in Cass County and the cost to users will be $28.58 per radio with a 1 percent increase per year through 2025. Burch also reported that schools have not been paying the annual user fee. To be consistent Burch felt that all radio users should be billed in the same manner.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented changes made to the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan. The annual deferred maintenance request increased to $320,000 from the normally anticipated amount of $100,000. In 2022, the levy had been increased to $500,000 and deferred maintenance has been decreased to $80,000.
These changes, combined with no spending on deferred maintenance in 2020, balance out the deferred maintenance cost increase request for 2021.
North Memorial Ambulance Manager Kevin Lee and Rick Wagner of North Memorial Ambulance presented the first quarter report for the Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District (LASSD). They reported that the LASSD had Advanced Life Support crews on every shift during the 1st quarter. They noted that LASSD billed 58 patients compared to the budgeted amount of 77; during the same time in 2020 71 patients werebilled. Revenues were $23,077.00 unfavorable to budget due to decreased volumes. Revenue deductions were 59.5 percent vs a budget of 59.7 percent. Expenses were $19,936 unfavorable to budget due to increased salary and benefit expenses. April was a slow month with only half the runs anticipated.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson reported on a request for quotes sent out in April for the 2021 Noxious Weed Control program. Three businesses were contacted including Central Applicators Inc., Aquatic Invasive Pest Management and B & P Weed Control. Only one reply was received with a quote of $16,970.00 from B & P Weed Conrol, which was accepted.
In other county business the board:
Approved updates to the Longville Ambulance Building Lease Contract.
Approved an update to the 2021 summer meeting schedule as Lima Township requested a special meeting date to take place in their Township in December for a road revocation. The new meeting location for July 20, 2021, will be Smoky HollowTownship in Swatara.
Held a public hearing on the Capital Improvement Plan. No written comments were received and no one appeared before the Board for comment.
Approved a Joint Powers Agreement with City of Hackensack for the reconstruction of CSAH 204 that includes First Street, Murray Ave, and Whipple Ave. The city is planning to redo their utilities under each of these roads.
Approved a Ground-in Pavement Messages project to Traffic Marking Service, Inc. with a low bid of $87,006.89. Other bid amounts were Sir Lines-A-Lot LLC, $184,986.42, Century Fence Company, $228,742.54 and AAA Striping Service, $247,032.64
Approved a revocation of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) miles from CSAH 18.
Approved a revocation of CSAH miles from CSAH 70 in East Gull Lake.
Approved a designation of CSAH miles to CSAH 70 as the project in East Gull Lake extends CSAH 70 across the Gull River and re-designates County Road 105 as CSAH 70, necessitating the revocation/designation.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Sylvan Township.
