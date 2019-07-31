The Cass County Board met July 16 at the East Gull Lake City Hall for the third of five meetings scheduled away from county headquarters in Walker.
Personnel Committee of the Board
Commissioners Dick Downham and Neal Gaalswyk, County Administrator Josh Stevenson, Human Resources Payroll Benefits Coordinator Kelsey Schwartz, and Highway Engineer Darrik Anderson, who make up the Personnel Committee of the Board, recommended advertising to fill Maintenance Foreman positions at three of the six highway department shops.
Filling the positions will help ensure faster response times, add a local point of contact for road conditions, complete staff performance evaluations, operator training, and safety training and provide proactive maintenance of the road system.
Environmental Services Department
Environmental Services Department Director John Ringle reported that three request for proposals (RFP) had been advertised for the hauling of municipal solid waste (MSW), management of the county recycling bins, and the management of county transfer stations.
ESD received bids from Brad Stockman and Waste Partners for the recycling bin contract with apparent low bidder Waste Partners receiving approval. Waste Partners was the only bidder for management of the county transfer stations.
Evan McAllister was approved to haul MSW recyclables.
The RFPs were created after KRD Trucking notified the county that it would not apply to renew their contract and suggested splitting the duties into three separate contracts.
Although the RFPs were discussed, the final contracts need to be tailored to the specific RFP language and await final approval at the next board meeting.
Also approved for submission to the Board of Water and Soil Resources was the Pine River One Watershed One Plan proposal.
Commissioners passed Resolution 41-19 which adds tall buttercup to the list of noxious weeds. This invasive plant is prevalent in southern Cass County and could potentially overtake hay grass in pastures.
Presentations
County commissioners heard an update from Don Daraskevich of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust, a joint powers entity where participants pool resources to provide such services as property, liability and worker’s compensation coverage, risk management and loss control services.
Matt Varilek and Jeff Wig highlighted recent activities of the Initiative Foundation (IF) in Little Falls. IF is a nonprofit serving 14 central Minnesota counties (including Cass) through grants, business financing, charitable contributions, and nonprofit assistance.
Mississippi Headwaters Board
Tim Terrill, Mississippi Headwaters Board Executive Director, presented an updated and comprehensive plan regarding the Mississippi Headwaters. The plan “has been updated to comply with the provisions as referenced by statute and to address the annexation by municipalities, new technologies, and the increased needs of the region.” The Board approved the proposal as Resolution 40-19.
