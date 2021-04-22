• Little Red Hen Community Garden, Walker: Amy Riffle: 218-547-4360

• Remer Area Community Garden, Noreen Anderson: 218-244-1993

• Longville Area Community Garden, David Owen: 602-568-6353

• Hackensack Community Garden, Jim Etzel: 218-252-3258

• Backus Community Garden, Rae Borst: 218-839-4556

• Pine River Community Garden, Troy Gregory: 218-587-2080

• Pillager Community Garden, Matthew Moen: 218-746-2115

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments