• Little Red Hen Community Garden, Walker: Amy Riffle: 218-547-4360
• Remer Area Community Garden, Noreen Anderson: 218-244-1993
• Longville Area Community Garden, David Owen: 602-568-6353
• Hackensack Community Garden, Jim Etzel: 218-252-3258
• Backus Community Garden, Rae Borst: 218-839-4556
• Pine River Community Garden, Troy Gregory: 218-587-2080
• Pillager Community Garden, Matthew Moen: 218-746-2115
