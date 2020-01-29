Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported Jan. 21 the need to fill two security positions at the courthouse that have been vacant for some time. The county will be advertising to fill the positions.
Stevenson also reported the sale for $1.00 of the former Longville Area Ambulance Building located at the airport, to the city of Longville.
Scott Wilson, Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director, requested $2,500 to initiate a request for proposal and conduct a county-wide housing study in order to identify housing needs and work with developers to leverage resources for new housing projects.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus reported that there are 40 parcels of land identified as non-conservation parcels that will be sold as tax-forfeit and county-fee owned parcels at the land sale June 13, 9 a.m. at the county courthouse. The printed listings of parcels will be available May 15. Titus noted that the planned sale will offer more than 430 acres valued at over $400,000.
Levy Bergstrom, Environmental Services Department, presented the proposed aquatic invasive species (AIS) report and 2020 budget. The board set a public hearing, for March 3 during the regular board meeting, to gather public input on the AIS management plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.