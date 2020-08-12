The number of COVID-19 cases in Cass County jumped to 74 as of Tuesday morning, which is an increase of 12 from last week.
Of the new cases confirmed by Cass County Public Health, six of them are people under the age of 55, including a 10-year-old boy, and nine of them are males. Six new confirmed cases reside in the Walker area.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
Crow Wing County now has 238 cases, an increase of 25 since last week.
Beltrami County has 244 cases, an increase of 44 from last week with zero deaths, and Itasca County moved from 134 to 146 cases with 12 deaths.
The number of cases in Hubbard County moved from 32 to 35 with zero deaths.
There were four confirmed deaths in the state reported Thursday, eight Friday, nine Saturday, three Sunday and six Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 61,839, with the death toll jumping to 1,666, an increase of 46 from last week. So far, 1,177,935 tests have been completed.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 6,903 are health care workers. There are 337 people currently hospitalized including 147 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation number 55,151.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
