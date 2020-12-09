The positive COVID-19 case rate in Cass County has leveled off a bit, dropping from 143.68 with 417 cases last week to 111.98 with 325 cases from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3. That’s a drop of nearly 100 cases from last week.
Since peaking at 74 cases Nov. 9, Cass County has had four other days with at least 50 cases, including three from Nov. 16-19. On Nov. 30 there were 37 cases, but over the next six days it has dropped from 30 cases to 18, 14, six and only one on Sunday.
Pine River has passed Walker for having the most positive cases in Cass County over the last two weeks based on zip codes with 66, Walker has 61, Cass Lake 42 and Pillager 35.
The number of deaths in Cass County jumped from 10 last week to 13 as of Monday afternoon. Positive cases in the county provided by Public Health is at 1,627, which last week was at 1,448.
Cases in Hubbard County continue to climb with nearly one in four residents testing positive. The two-week positivity case rate is 24 percent with 1,235 people confirmed to have the virus. Six more people died from the virus bringing the total to 31.
In other area counties, Beltrami has 2,361 cases and 19 deaths, Crow Wing County 4,025 cases with 40 deaths and Itasca County has 2,246 cases and 25 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 359,203, while the death toll jumped to 4,027. There were 92 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 61 Thursday, 75 Friday, 64 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 22 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 26,168 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 609 with 85 in ICU.
Tuesday afternoon Gov. Tim Walz and Greater Minnesota mayors held a press call to discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
