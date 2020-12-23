The first COVID-19 death case reported in Minnesota was on March 21. It took more than eight months to surpass 4,000 deaths, but over the last 15 days in December, nearly 900 people have died.
Tuesday morning the confirmed death rate reached 4,896 with 321 dying over the last six days.
Cass County’s death number jumped from 13 last week to 17 as of Tuesday morning. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 1,833.
The two-week positive case rate in the county dropped from 85.45 last week to 64.09 as of Monday afternoon with 186 current cases Dec. 7-20.
Cass Lake currently has the highest number of COVID cases over the two-week period of Dec. 4-17 with 41. Walker is next with 32, Pine River has 27, Backus 20 and Pillager 19.
Cases in Hubbard County jumped up by 52 from last week to 1,346. The number of residents who have died is at 34.
Beltrami has 2,699 cases and 33 deaths, Crow Wing County 4,349 cases with 52 deaths, and Itasca County has 2,581 cases and 32 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 401,011 as of Tuesday with 376,354 no longer isolated. There were 83 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 65 Thursday, 57 Friday, 70 Saturday, 22 Sunday and 24 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 30,783 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 252 with 33 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
