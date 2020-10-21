The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass, Hubbard and other northern Minnesota counties has risen drastically in the last week, a trend seen all over the Midwest and other parts of the United States.
The number of positive cases in Cass County jumped from 264 last week to 328 as of Tuesday morning.
The 14-day case rate moved from 20.33 last week to 29.63 with 86 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
Of the new cases confirmed, 11 are school-age students. Four each are from the Walker and Pillager areas, and three from Cass Lake. Eleven people from the Walker area tested positive over the past week.
Hubbard County cases increased from 214 to 335 with two confirmed death. In other area counties, Beltrami has 796 cases and seven deaths, Crow Wing County 914 cases with 21 deaths and Itasca County has 684 cases and 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 125,531. The death toll is at 2,246, an increase of 95 from last week.
There were 19 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 13 Thursday, five Friday, 17 Saturday, five Sunday and seven Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 12,711 are health care workers. The number of people hospitalized over the last week is 237 with 53 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
