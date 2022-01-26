Second, caucus goers can pick up, complete and drop off their DFL Non-Attendee Form and Resolution Form at one of three locations: Lake Shore City Hall, Backus City Hall, or Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in Walker. Drop-off locations will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
“We decided to go contactless for Cass County DFL caucuses because of the continuing rise of COVID cases in Minnesota. We have a strong desire to keep caucus goers safe,” said Barbara Keinath, chair of the Cass County DFL. “Even those vaccinated, boosted, and wearing masks may be susceptible. With so many infected people not exhibiting symptoms and COVID tests in short supply, asking people to stay home when they are sick is only somewhat effective in minimizing the spread.”
“And we don’t want people to stay home and miss out on the caucus because of health concerns. Rather, we encourage every Cass County DFLer to participate. Caucuses are an important opportunity for each of us to act locally to address topics of importance to us. Contactless caucuses make it possible for everyone to participate while staying safe,” Keinath added.
Contactless caucuses were made possible by a Jan. 12 Emergency Declaration from the Minnesota DFL. They issued the emergency declaration regarding precinct caucuses to address the rapidly changing situation relating to COVID-19. Each county or organizing unit had the opportunity to opt into the contactless caucus method.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.