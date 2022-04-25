A large amount of meth and several thousands of dollars in cash has been seized after a large scale investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances in Cass and other Minnesota counties.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that during the past year, investigators with his office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting the seizure of methamphetamine. Through the course of this investigation, it has led to four first-degree drug arrests, one second-degree, one third-degree and eight fifth-degree drug arrests in multiple counties.
To date, there has been more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine seized as well as over $11,000 in U.S. currency.
Sheriff Burch said the case is still active with investigations ongoing, adding that formal charges are pending for numerous individuals in multiple counties.
Jeffrey Lee Thorsen, 35, of Hackensack, has been identified as a leader of several of these cases. The investigation has revealed that Thorsen used individuals to transport quantities of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area to northern Minnesota for the purpose of sale. Formal charges are pending on Thorsen in Cass County, as well as other counties.
The statewide investigation led by Cass County has been a cooperation of numerous agencies including the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, MN State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Crow Wing County LADID.
Sheriff Burch reports that many of these investigations start with an anonymous tip and encourages the community to submit tips and information to his agency through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Tips can be submitted safety and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling (800) 222-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.