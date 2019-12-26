The Cass County Economic Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and non-governmental organization with a mission to create jobs and improve the economic health of Cass County residents, was recently welcomed as a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The EDC gives technical assistance to new and existing business owners. All assistance is free to anyone who registers. Pictured with the First Business Dollar are are Program Coordinator Marina Lovell and Executive Director Mike Paulus. Call (218) 547-7262 for more information about the Cass County EDC.
