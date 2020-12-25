Cass County Farm Bureau received the Minnesota Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Premier Award, the most prestigious of all county Minnesota Farm Bureau awards.
This was presented by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) President Kevin Paap during the MFBF 102nd annual Meeting over virtual zoom format Dec. 11.
Cass County Farm Bureau was recognized for excellence in five key areas – public policy, public relations, promotion and education, leadership development and membership activity. Other county Farm Bureaus receiving this award were Anoka, Beltrami, Headwaters Regional, Kandiyohi, Wabasha, Washington/Ramsey, Winona and Wright County.
Minnesota Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state, focusing on farmers, families and food. Members determine policy through a grassroots process involving the Farm Bureau members in 78 county Farm Bureau units in a formal, democratic process. Through this process, members make their views heard to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public.
Programs for young farmers and ranchers help develop leadership abilities and improve farm management. Promotion & Education committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for farm children. Farm Bureau is active in a variety of other programs and activities.
