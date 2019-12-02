Cass County Farm Bureau received the Minnesota Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Premier Award, the most prestigious of all county Minnesota Farm Bureau awards.

This was presented by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) President Kevin Paap during the MFBF 101st Annual Meeting in Bloomington Nov. 22.

Cass County Farm Bureau was recognized for excellence in five key areas — Public Policy, Public Relations, Promotion and Education, Leadership Development and Membership Activity. Other county Farm Bureaus receiving this award were Anoka, Beltrami, Clay, Kanabec/Isanti and Kandiyohi County.

For information about joining Farm Bureau, call your county office or log onto fbmn.org. Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in Minnesota representing farmers, families and food. Nationwide, the AFBF has over 5.5 million members in nearly 2,800 county Farm Bureaus.

